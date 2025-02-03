Warfighter 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Army National Guard Soldier Pfc. Nolan Semprivivo, assigned to the Main Command Post-Operational Detachment, 42nd Infantry Division, reviews map calculations Jan. 29, 2025, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The Soldiers’ participation in the division’s Warfighter exercise ensures the unit maintains readiness and proficiency in their respective military occupational specialties. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Grace Nechanicky)