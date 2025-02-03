Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighter 25-3 [Image 6 of 6]

    Warfighter 25-3

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Grace Nechanicky 

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    New York Army National Guard Soldier Pfc. Nolan Semprivivo, assigned to the Main Command Post-Operational Detachment, 42nd Infantry Division, reviews map calculations Jan. 29, 2025, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The Soldiers’ participation in the division’s Warfighter exercise ensures the unit maintains readiness and proficiency in their respective military occupational specialties. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Grace Nechanicky)

