    Warfighter 25-3 [Image 1 of 6]

    Warfighter 25-3

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Grace Nechanicky 

    Headquarters, 42nd Infantry Division

    New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Signal Intelligence and Sustainment Company, 42nd Infantry Division, set up radio communication devices Jan. 29, 2025, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The communication equipment was set up as part of the division’s Warfighter exercise in order to maintain unit readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Grace Nechanicky)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 11:32
    Photo ID: 8859305
    VIRIN: 250129-Z-PL215-1016
    Resolution: 3413x5121
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Warfighter 25-3 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Training
    Warfighter
    FIG
    NYARNG

