Warfighter 25-3

New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Signal Intelligence and Sustainment Company, 42nd Infantry Division, set up radio communication devices Jan. 29, 2025, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The communication equipment was set up as part of the division’s Warfighter exercise in order to maintain unit readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Grace Nechanicky)