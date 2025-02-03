Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OU law student and Marine Corps Officer prepares to become a judge advocate [Image 7 of 7]

    OU law student and Marine Corps Officer prepares to become a judge advocate

    NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Lennon Dregoiw 

    9th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Juan C. Ibarra, a student judge advocate, and a native of Oklahoma City, poses for a photo outside of the University of Oklahoma College of Law, Norman, Okla., Jan. 28, 2025. Ibarra is currently in his first year of law school and is preparing to become a Marine Corps judge advocate where he will be responsible for upholding the law and core values of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lennon Dregoiw)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 11:10
    Photo ID: 8859266
    VIRIN: 250128-M-AW087-1050
    Resolution: 6366x4244
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, US
    Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US
    This work, OU law student and Marine Corps Officer prepares to become a judge advocate [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Lennon Dregoiw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OU law student shares his why for taking the next steps in becoming a Marine Corps judge advocate

    Judge Advocate
    Marines
    Lawyer
    Marine Corps Officer
    9MCD
    Law Student

