U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Juan C. Ibarra, a student judge advocate, and a native of Oklahoma City, poses for a photo outside of the University of Oklahoma College of Law, Norman, Okla., Jan. 28, 2025. Ibarra is currently in his first year of law school and is preparing to become a Marine Corps judge advocate where he will be responsible for upholding the law and core values of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lennon Dregoiw)
This work, OU law student and Marine Corps Officer prepares to become a judge advocate [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Lennon Dregoiw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
OU law student shares his why for taking the next steps in becoming a Marine Corps judge advocate
