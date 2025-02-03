OU law student and Marine Corps Officer prepares to become a judge advocate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Juan C. Ibarra, a student judge advocate, and a native of Oklahoma City, poses for a photo outside of the University of Oklahoma College of Law, Norman, Okla., Jan. 28, 2025. Ibarra is currently in his first year of law school and is preparing to become a Marine Corps judge advocate where he will be responsible for upholding the law and core values of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lennon Dregoiw)