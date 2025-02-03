OU law student and Marine Corps Officer prepares to become a judge advocate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Juan C. Ibarra, a student judge advocate, and a native of Oklahoma City, poses for a photo in the Donald E. Pray Library at the University of Oklahoma College of Law, Norman, Okla., Jan. 28, 2025. Ibarra is currently in his first year of law school and is preparing to become a Marine Corps judge advocate where he will be responsible for upholding the law and core values of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lennon Dregoiw)