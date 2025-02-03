OU law student and Marine Corps Officer prepares to become a judge advocate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps officer dress blue cover rests on an American government and history textbook in the Donald E. Pray Library at the University of Oklahoma College of Law, Norman, Okla., Jan. 28, 2025. The dress blue cover belongs to 2nd Lt. Juan C. Ibarra, a student judge advocate, who is currently in his first year of law school and is preparing to become a Marine Corps judge advocate where he will be responsible for upholding the law and core values of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lennon Dregoiw)