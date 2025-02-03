Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Annual Iwakuni Friendship Concert

    The Annual Iwakuni Friendship Concert

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Long 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Students from the Suooshimacho Tachitowa Elementary School conduct a traditional drum performance during the Iwakuni Friendship Concert at the Iwakuni Cultural Center in Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 1, 2025. The Iwakuni Friendship Concert is an annual event that fosters strong relationships between residents of the Iwakuni, Suo-Oshima area and members of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
