The Annual Iwakuni Friendship Concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard Rusnok, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a native of Pennsylvania, gives an opening speech before the start of the Iwakuni Friendship Concert at the Iwakuni Cultural Center in Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 1, 2025. The Iwakuni Friendship Concert is an annual event that fosters strong relationships between residents of the Iwakuni, Suo-Oshima area and members of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)