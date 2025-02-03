The Annual Iwakuni Friendship Concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guests from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Yamaguchi prefecture applaud performers of the Iwakuni Friendship Concert at the Iwakuni Cultural Center in Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 1, 2025. The Iwakuni Friendship Concert is an annual event that fosters strong relationships between residents of the Iwakuni, Suo-Oshima area and members of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Long)