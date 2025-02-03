USS Tripoli Sailors Practice Force Protection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250205-N-IL330-1196

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Biak Ceu, from Jacksonville, Florida, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) responds to a simulated active shooter situation, Feb. 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)