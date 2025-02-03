USS Tripoli Sailors Practice Force Protection

250205-N-IL330-1124
Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Abdul Muhammed, from Accra, Guana, assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) responds to a simulated active shooter situation, Feb. 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|02.05.2025
|02.05.2025 15:43
|8857980
|250205-N-IL330-1124
|7952x5304
|2.05 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
