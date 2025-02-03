USS Tripoli Sailors Practice Force Protection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250205-N-IL330-1022

Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Abdul Muhammed, from Accra, Ghana, left, and Retail Service Specialist 2nd Class Jason Laflin, from Manhattan, Kansas, both assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) respond to a simulated active shooter situation, Feb. 3. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)