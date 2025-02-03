Honorable moments 2025

A row of firing party Airmen perform a dress-right-dress during the Team Eglin Honor Guard Graduation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Jan. 31, 2025. Approximately 12 new Airmen graduated from the 200-hour course. The graduation performance includes flag detail, rifle volley, pallbearers and bugler for friends, family and unit commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
