Honorable moments 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force pallbearers lower the casket during the Team Eglin Honor Guard Graduation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Jan. 31, 2025. Approximately 12 new Airmen graduated from the 200-hour course. The graduation performance includes flag detail, rifle volley, pallbearers and bugler for friends, family and unit commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)