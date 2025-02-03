Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorable moments 2025

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    Airman 1st Class salutes during the Team Eglin Honor Guard Graduation ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Jan. 31, 2025. Approximately 12 new Airmen graduated from the 200-hour course. The graduation performance includes flag detail, rifle volley, pallbearers and bugler for friends, family and unit commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 13:58
    Photo ID: 8857674
    VIRIN: 250131-F-OC707-8002
    Resolution: 3000x2306
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorable moments 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    honor guard
    eglin
    graduation
    funeral

