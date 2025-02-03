Fort Liberty’s Combat Cross Country: A True Test of Grit and Endurance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 189th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Sgt. Kadrean Barrett and 1st Lt. Manuel Davis, navigated through unpredictable conditions, from muddy trails to steep inclines, all while carrying heavy gear during the Combat Cross Country event hosted by the Fort Liberty Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation on Feb. 1, 2025. (Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)