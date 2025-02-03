Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Liberty’s Combat Cross Country: A True Test of Grit and Endurance [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Liberty’s Combat Cross Country: A True Test of Grit and Endurance

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 189th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Sgt. Kadrean Barrett and 1st Lt. Manuel Davis, navigated through unpredictable conditions, from muddy trails to steep inclines, all while carrying heavy gear during the Combat Cross Country event hosted by the Fort Liberty Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation on Feb. 1, 2025. (Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 12:30
    Photo ID: 8857423
    VIRIN: 250205-A-IV289-1005
    Resolution: 2826x3439
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Fort Liberty

