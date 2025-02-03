Fort Liberty’s Combat Cross Country: A True Test of Grit and Endurance

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 189th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 189th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Sgt. Kadrean Barrett and 1st Lt. Manuel Davis, navigated through unpredictable conditions, from muddy trails to steep inclines, all while carrying heavy gear during the Combat Cross Country event hosted by the Fort Liberty Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation on Feb. 1, 2025. (Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - Fort Liberty witnessed an incredible display of strength, resilience and teamwork at the 10th Combat Cross Country event held at Smith Lake Recreation Area on Feb. 1. This grueling 11-mile challenge pushed active duty service members to their limits, testing their endurance under some of the toughest conditions imaginable.



A record-breaking 172 participants, wore Operational Camouflage Patterns and Army Regulation combat boots, strapped on their rucksacks – each loaded with a minimum of 35 pounds – and tackled the rugged terrain. It wasn’t just a race; it was a true test of mental and physical fortitude, demanding everything from strategy to sheer willpower.



“Give it all you can,” said Fort Liberty Garrison Commander, Col. Chad Mixon. “I want to see if we can break that hour and a half time from last year.”



Unlike traditional cross-country events, this competition required more than speed. Competitors navigated through unpredictable conditions, from muddy trails to steep inclines, all while carrying heavy gear. The event featured both individual and team competitions, with separate divisions for men and women.



The stakes were high, as the top five male and female finishers not only earned top honors but also secured an opportunity to represent Fort Liberty at the prestigious Bataan Memorial Death March. The top two teams also received special recognition for their outstanding performance and perseverance.



“I already did the Bataan Memorial Death March downrange, so I already know what it's like,” said Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 189th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Sgt. Kadrean Barrett. “But I do these events to build morale and get as many people to participate as possible.”



After an intense morning of grit and determination, the best of the best emerged victorious. The top five male and female competitors crossed the finish line with impressive times, showcasing their incredible stamina and resilience. Meanwhile, the winning teams demonstrated exceptional teamwork, proving that success in combat – and competition – relies on unity and support.



“Just don't quit,” said HHC, 189th CSSB, 1st Lt. Manuel Davis. “I know 1st Sgt. Barrett won't let me live it down if I do quit or let go of the rope. So just trying to keep the pace, stay with the crowd, and just make sure I finish strong.”



The top five male competitors were:

1. Maj. Chad Ware, 18th Airborne Corps (1 hour, 26 minutes)

2. Spec. D Germain, 307th Engineer Battalion (1 hour, 30 minutes)

3. Cpt. Sean Fullam, United States Army Special Operations Command (1 hour, 39 minutes)

4. Lt. Col. Brett Butler, 9th Psychological Operations Battalion Commander (1 hour, 39 minutes)

5. Spec. Jonathan Luby, 4th Battalion, Special Warfare Training Group (1 hour, 40 minutes)



The top five female competitors were:

1. 1st Lt. Haley Seaward, 27th Engineer Brigade (1 hour, 42 minutes)

2. 2nd Lt. Fiona Reckart, Womack Army Medical Center (1 hour, 59 minutes)

3. Sgt. Olivia Robinson, 389th Military Intelligence Battalion (2 hours, 5 minutes)

4. Staff Sgt. Sarah Kotla, Womack Army Medical Center (2 hours, 9 minutes)

5. 1st Lt. Dorilyn Castillo, 618th Engineer Support Company (Airborne) (2 hours, 10 minutes)



Beyond the awards and accolades, the true victory lay in the camaraderie and shared experiences of those who participated. Each competitor, whether they finished first or last, demonstrated an unwavering commitment to pushing their limits and embracing the warrior spirit.



“I’m rucking to support my NCO who’s going to Officer Candidate School soon,” said XVIII Airborne Corps Legal Assistance Officer, 1st Lt. Kaitlyn Parker. “We’re going a 17-minute mile pace, so the NCO stays on track for the OCS mileage pace.”



Competitors walked away exhausted yet proud, knowing they had conquered one of the toughest challenges the Fort Liberty Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation have to offer. Until next

year – ruck up and move out!