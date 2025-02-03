Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Liberty’s Combat Cross Country: A True Test of Grit and Endurance [Image 2 of 4]

    Fort Liberty’s Combat Cross Country: A True Test of Grit and Endurance

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Participants, wore Operational Camouflage Patterns and Army Regulation combat boots, strapped on their rucksacks – each loaded with a minimum of 35 pounds – and tackled the rugged terrain during the Combat Cross Country hosted by the Fort Liberty Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation on Feb. 1, 2025. (Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)

