Fort Liberty’s Combat Cross Country: A True Test of Grit and Endurance

Participants, wore Operational Camouflage Patterns and Army Regulation combat boots, strapped on their rucksacks – each loaded with a minimum of 35 pounds – and tackled the rugged terrain during the Combat Cross Country hosted by the Fort Liberty Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation on Feb. 1, 2025. (Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)