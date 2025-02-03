USS Sampson Pulls In

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors handle mooring line on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) while pulling into Naval Station San Diego, Jan. 31, 2025. Sampson is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)