USS Sampson Pulls In

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Michael Ghiloni, from Chicago, Illinois, stands lookout on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) while pulling into Naval Station San Diego, Jan. 31, 2025. Sampson is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)