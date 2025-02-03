Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sampson Pulls In

    USS Sampson Pulls In

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    Lt. j.g. Alejandro Quinones, from Puerto Rico, stands lookout on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) while pulling into Naval Station San Diego, Jan. 31, 2025. Sampson is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 11:03
    Photo ID: 8857217
    VIRIN: 250131-N-AS506-1004
    Resolution: 5436x3624
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Sampson Pulls In [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Sampson Pulls In
    USS Sampson Pulls In
    USS Sampson Pulls In

