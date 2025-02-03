Rear Admiral Jacquelyn "Jackie" McClelland, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Deputy Commander, joins a meeting at NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville headquarters at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, January 30, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)
This work, NAVSUP Deputy Commander visits NAVSUP FLCJ [Image 10 of 10], by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.