    NAVSUP Deputy Commander visits NAVSUP FLCJ [Image 4 of 10]

    NAVSUP Deputy Commander visits NAVSUP FLCJ

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Rear Admiral Jacquelyn "Jackie" McClelland, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Deputy Commander, takes photo with NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville staff at site Naval Station Mayport, Florida, January 31, 2025. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    VIRIN: 250131-N-N1901-1004
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
