NAVSUP Deputy Commander visits NAVSUP FLCJ

Rear Admiral Jacquelyn "Jackie" McClelland, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Deputy Commander, meets NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville staff at NAVSUP FLCJ headquarters at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, January 30, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)
