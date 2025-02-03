Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Esteban Ortiz, a security forces craftsman with the 156th Contingency Response Group, secures the perimeter to assist casualties during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at the Combat Readiness and Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 1, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military training focusing on contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, maritime training, specialized fueling operations and strategic airlift and airdrops. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sharymel Montalvo Velez)