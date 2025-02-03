Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group practice torniquet techniques during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training at the Combat Readiness and Training Center, Gulfport, Misissippi, Feb. 1, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military training focusing on contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, maritime training, specialized fueling operations and strategic airlift and airdrops. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sharymel Montalvo Velez)