Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

A detailed shot of the equipment used by U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, to train on Tactical Combat Casualty Care at the Combat Readiness and Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 1, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military training focusing on contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, maritime training, specialized fueling operations and strategic airlift and airdrops. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sharymel Montalvo Velez)