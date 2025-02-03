Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sharymel Montalvo Velez 

    156th Wing

    A detailed shot of the equipment used by U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, to train on Tactical Combat Casualty Care at the Combat Readiness and Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 1, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military training focusing on contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, maritime training, specialized fueling operations and strategic airlift and airdrops. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sharymel Montalvo Velez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 10:40
    Photo ID: 8857163
    VIRIN: 250201-Z-RD568-1001
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 20.45 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Sharymel Montalvo Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    PRANG
    Southern Strike
    SSTK
    156th Wing
    SSTK25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download