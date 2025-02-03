Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Company Entry Level Rifle Qualification

    Fox Company Entry Level Rifle Qualification

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alex Ladouceur, a Firing Block Non-Comissioned Officer with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, asissts Rct. Hunter Burkett with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion with his rifle zero for the Entry Level Rifle Qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 3, 2025. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 08:45
    Photo ID: 8856989
    VIRIN: 250203-M-OL563-1306
    Resolution: 4300x2867
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Company Entry Level Rifle Qualification, by LCpl Ayden Cassano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    zero
    barricade
    rangefinder
    coach
    ERR
    MCRDPI

