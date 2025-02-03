Fox Company Entry Level Rifle Qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Alex Ladouceur, a Firing Block Non-Comissioned Officer with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, asissts Rct. Hunter Burkett with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion with his rifle zero for the Entry Level Rifle Qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 3, 2025. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)