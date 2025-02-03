Fox Company Entry Level Rifle Qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joshua Wallace, a range coach with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, observes and assists recruits to help them improve their shooting during the Entry Level Rifle Qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 3, 2025. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)