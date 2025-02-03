Fox Company Entry Level Rifle Qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a weapons safety test during the Entry Level Rifle Qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 3, 2025. During qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano)