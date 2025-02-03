Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC Quarterly Awards ceremony honors special achievement [Image 2 of 2]

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Col. Mark Stackle, Brooke Army Medical Center commander, presents Carolyn Putnam, executive secretary to the commander, with a Certificate of Appreciation commemorating 70 years of federal civil service in BAMC’s Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025. Of Putnam’s 70 years of service, 65 have been at BAMC. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 07:49
    Photo ID: 8856960
    VIRIN: 250130-D-HZ730-1158
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC Quarterly Awards ceremony honors special achievement [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    Federal Civil Service

