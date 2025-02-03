BAMC Quarterly Awards ceremony honors special achievement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Mark Stackle, Brooke Army Medical Center commander, presents Carolyn Putnam, executive secretary to the commander, with a Certificate of Appreciation commemorating 70 years of federal civil service in BAMC’s Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025. Of Putnam’s 70 years of service, 65 have been at BAMC. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)