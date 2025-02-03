BAMC Quarterly Awards ceremony honors special achievement

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 5, 2025) – Brooke Army Medical Center held a special Quarterly Awards ceremony Jan. 30 to honor the achievements of military and civilian employees, which included a special recognition for one employee.



“I love it when this auditorium is filled and we get a chance to come together as a group to recognize some of the amazing things that we do each and every day,” said Army Col. Mark Stackle, BAMC commander.



“Today we get to recognize an individual, who, I will be honest, is one of the most inspiring people that I have ever met,” he said. “She has really taken this concept of commitment to a whole other level."



The commander was referring to Carolyn Putnam, executive secretary to the commander, who received special recognition for 70 years of federal service.



Putnam began her affiliation with BAMC when she was just 10 years old. Her sister, Lillian Dunlap, who went on to become a brigadier general and the 14th chief of the Army Nurse Corps, had caught malaria while serving in the Philippines and was hospitalized at the then-Brooke General Hospital.



After graduating from Incarnate Word High School, she took the civil service test and got a job as a clerk/typist in the Finance and Accounting Office and later became a military pay clerk in the Officer Pay Section at Lackland Air Force Base. She stayed there for five years before her 65-year journey at BAMC began. Putnam started with roles in general surgery and then cardiothoracic surgery, before becoming the secretary for the commander in 1981.



“Since that time, she's had the opportunity to work alongside 22 commanders and eight acting commanders,” Stackle said.



The commander spoke about some of the history Putnam has witnessed throughout her tenure, including the opening of the new BAMC building, the consolidated tower, the Center for the Intrepid and several clinics.



“I will tell you, (she) is the epitome of professionalism and devotion to this organization,” he said. “She comes to work every single day with a smile on her face, dressed to perfection and it doesn't matter whether you're a congressman, a four-star general, a San Antonio Spurs basketball player, maybe even a mascot coyote or a new junior Soldier or civilian teammate, when you come and meet her you will realize that you are part of a special organization.”



Putnam, who sat in the auditorium named in her honor in 2021, was overwhelmed by the surprise recognition and the fact that many past commanders and deputies attending the ceremony to honor her years of service.



“It was very touching because they all mean so much to me,” she said. “I was very appreciative of Col. Stackle’s recognition of me at the awards ceremony.”



During the ceremony, several BAMC staff members received government service awards ranging from 5 to 45 years of federal service, team excellence awards, and many other awards.



“To me this is one of the most inspiring things we get a chance to do each quarter, recognizing both the teams and the individuals who have done so much,” Stackle said. “It really is a privilege to serve alongside with you.”



“I frequently talk about what the secret ingredient is that has enabled BAMC to be such an exceptional organization,” he added. “It's all of the devoted professionals who come to work every day and just deliver great, high-quality care to our patients in such an amazing way.”



Putnam agrees, “I am very proud of my 70 years of federal government service, especially for the 65 years at BAMC,” she said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2025 Date Posted: 02.05.2025 07:49 Story ID: 490135 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO - FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BAMC Quarterly Awards ceremony honors special achievement, by Lori Newman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.