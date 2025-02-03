BAMC Quarterly Awards ceremony honors special achievement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Carolyn Putnam, executive secretary to the commander, receives a standing

ovation in the Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Brooke Army Medical Center,

Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Jan. 30, 2025. Putnam was

recognized for 70 years of federal service, 65 of which have been at BAMC.

(DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)