Carolyn Putnam, executive secretary to the commander, receives a standing
ovation in the Carolyn D. Putnam Auditorium, Brooke Army Medical Center,
Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Jan. 30, 2025. Putnam was
recognized for 70 years of federal service, 65 of which have been at BAMC.
(DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 07:49
|Photo ID:
|8856959
|VIRIN:
|250130-D-HZ730-1129
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.1 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BAMC Quarterly Awards ceremony honors special achievement [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BAMC Quarterly Awards ceremony honors special achievement
