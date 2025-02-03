39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pose for a photo during Operation Agile Spartan, a joint and coalition exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2025. Exercises like Agile Spartan enhance Agile Combat Employment capabilities by testing the rapid deployment and sustainment of forces in challenging environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)