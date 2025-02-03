Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan [Image 4 of 4]

    39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pose for a photo during Operation Agile Spartan, a joint and coalition exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2025. Exercises like Agile Spartan enhance Agile Combat Employment capabilities by testing the rapid deployment and sustainment of forces in challenging environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 06:21
    Photo ID: 8856860
    VIRIN: 250202-F-EM058-1534
    Resolution: 5537x3691
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    ACE
    AFCENT
    Agile Spartan

