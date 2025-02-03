39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, and Airmen assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron help pull a cargo crate onto a C-130J Super Hercules during Operation Agile Spartan within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2025. Agile Spartan tested various Wings’ ability to execute Agile Combat Employment, which shifts generation of airpower from large, centralized bases to networks of smaller, dispersed locations, to increase survivability, complicate adversary planning and gain an advantage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)