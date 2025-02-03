Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, and Airmen assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron help pull a cargo crate onto a C-130J Super Hercules during Operation Agile Spartan within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2025. Agile Spartan tested various Wings’ ability to execute Agile Combat Employment, which shifts generation of airpower from large, centralized bases to networks of smaller, dispersed locations, to increase survivability, complicate adversary planning and gain an advantage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 06:21
    Photo ID: 8856853
    VIRIN: 250202-F-EM058-1210
    Resolution: 5433x3622
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan
    39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan
    39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan
    39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    ACE
    AFCENT
    Agile Spartan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download