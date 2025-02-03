39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron sits parked on the flightline during Operation Agile Spartan, a joint and coalition exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2025. Large-scale Agile Combat Employment exercises, like Agile Spartan, reinforces U.S. forces' enduring commitment to regional partners in the Middle East while developing Multi-Capable, Combat-Ready Airmen prepared to face any threat across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 06:21
|Photo ID:
|8856857
|VIRIN:
|250202-F-EM058-1516
|Resolution:
|6952x4635
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
