Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron sits parked on the flightline during Operation Agile Spartan, a joint and coalition exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2025. Large-scale Agile Combat Employment exercises, like Agile Spartan, reinforces U.S. forces' enduring commitment to regional partners in the Middle East while developing Multi-Capable, Combat-Ready Airmen prepared to face any threat across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 06:21
    Photo ID: 8856857
    VIRIN: 250202-F-EM058-1516
    Resolution: 6952x4635
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan
    39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan
    39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan
    39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    ACE
    AFCENT
    Agile Spartan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download