39th EAS supports Operation Agile Spartan

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron sits parked on the flightline during Operation Agile Spartan, a joint and coalition exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 2, 2025. Large-scale Agile Combat Employment exercises, like Agile Spartan, reinforces U.S. forces' enduring commitment to regional partners in the Middle East while developing Multi-Capable, Combat-Ready Airmen prepared to face any threat across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona)