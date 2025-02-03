31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search and Seizure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fast-rope onto USS John L. Canley (ESB 6) during a visit, board, search and seizure training in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 5, 2025. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)