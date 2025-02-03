31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search and Seizure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Von Landry, a scout sniper with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides overwatch during a visit, board, search and seizure training aboard amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 5, 2025. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Landry is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)