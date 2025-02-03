Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search and Seizure [Image 1 of 5]

    31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search and Seizure

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, conducts a show-of-force during a visit, board, search and seizure training in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 5, 2025. VBSS is part of maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 06:02
    Photo ID: 8856842
    VIRIN: 250205-M-TU861-1070
    Resolution: 1279x853
    Size: 465.78 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, 31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search and Seizure [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Angel Diaz Montes De Oca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sniper
    VBSS
    Scout
    M110
    Lethality
    LPD 22

