USS Oscar Austin departs Rota, Spain for deployment.

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain – (Dec. 11, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) man the rails as the ship departs port and commences its underway deployment from Naval Station Rota, Spain, Dec. 11, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)