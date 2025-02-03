NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain – (Dec. 11, 2024) Sailor's heave and release mooring lines initiating an underway deployment of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) from Naval Station Rota, Spain, Dec. 11, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 03:56
|Photo ID:
|8856760
|VIRIN:
|241211-N-LX270-2516
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Oscar Austin departs Rota, Spain for deployment. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.