USS Oscar Austin departs Rota, Spain for deployment.

241211-N-LX270-1567

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain – (Dec. 11, 2024) Sailors release mooring lines initiating an underway deployment of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) from Naval Station Rota, Spain, Dec. 11, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)