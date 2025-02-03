Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oscar Austin departs Rota, Spain for deployment. [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Oscar Austin departs Rota, Spain for deployment.

    ROTA, SPAIN

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    241211-N-LX270-1567
    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain – (Dec. 11, 2024) Sailors release mooring lines initiating an underway deployment of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) from Naval Station Rota, Spain, Dec. 11, 2024. Oscar Austin is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 03:56
    Photo ID: 8856762
    VIRIN: 241211-N-LX270-2567
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1021.5 KB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    This work, USS Oscar Austin departs Rota, Spain for deployment. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    underway
    FDNF
    DDG
    deployment
    USS Osar Austin

