    Best Warrior Competitors Take on Land Navigation [Image 5 of 12]

    Best Warrior Competitors Take on Land Navigation

    AL DEHAILIYAT, QATAR

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons 

    130th Airlift Wing

    Members of the District of Columbia National Guard, West Virginia Air National Guard, and Qatar Land Forces use a protractor to plot points on a map during the land navigation event at Jenobia Training Area in Al Sheehaniya Municipality near Al Dehailiyat, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2025. Competitors who participated in this event had to navigate in rugged desert terrain to locate five points in nearly three hours as part of the 2025 Best Warrior Competition. This year’s competition is the first to be hosted jointly with a partner nation outside the continental United States, and the first time that partner nation’s military members have competed alongside U.S. service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2025 04:26
    Location: AL DEHAILIYAT, QA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Warrior Competitors Take on Land Navigation [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

