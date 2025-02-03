Best Warrior Competitors Take on Land Navigation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Qatar Emiri Land Forces Warrant Officer Fahad Al Kurbi utilizes a map to locate points during the land navigation event at Jenobia Training Area in Al Sheehaniya Municipality near Al Dehailiyat, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2025. Competitors who participated in this event had to navigate in rugged desert terrain to locate five points in nearly three hours as part of the 2025 Best Warrior Competition. This year’s competition is the first to be hosted jointly with a partner nation outside the continental United States, and the first time that partner nation’s military members have competed alongside U.S. service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)