West Virginia Army National Guard Spc. Jack Bonarigo traverses back to the starting point during the land navigation event at Jenobia Training Area in Al Sheehaniya Municipality near Al Dehailiyat, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2025. Competitors who participated in this event had to navigate in rugged desert terrain to locate five points in nearly three hours as part of the 2025 Best Warrior Competition. This year’s competition is the first to be hosted jointly with a partner nation outside the continental United States, and the first time that partner nation’s military members have competed alongside U.S. service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kaden Salmons)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2025 04:26
|Photo ID:
|8856769
|VIRIN:
|250204-Z-KF734-1506
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.3 MB
|Location:
|AL DEHAILIYAT, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Warrior Competitors Take on Land Navigation [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kaden Salmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.