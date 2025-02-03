Medical training exercise enhances skills, fosters collaboration

Military police from the Fort Carson Law Enforcement Activities Company received training in use of automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, as part of an Evans Army Community Hospital-hosted comprehensive cadaver training exercise Jan. 29-30, 2025, to enhance the skills of medical professionals in a realistic and immersive environment, as well as dead-on-arrival training, CPR and AED training for military police.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 18:03
|Photo ID:
|8856066
|VIRIN:
|250130-O-UV830-5921
|Resolution:
|2677x3569
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
