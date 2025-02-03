Medical training exercise enhances skills, fosters collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military police from the Fort Carson Law Enforcement Activities Company received training in use of automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, as part of an Evans Army Community Hospital-hosted comprehensive cadaver training exercise Jan. 29-30, 2025, to enhance the skills of medical professionals in a realistic and immersive environment, as well as dead-on-arrival training, CPR and AED training for military police.