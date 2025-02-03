Medical training exercise enhances skills, fosters collaboration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Evans Army Community Hospital hosted a comprehensive cadaver training exercise Jan. 29-30, 2025, to enhance the skills of more than 230 medical professionals in a realistic and immersive environment. The diverse group of participants included Army personnel from Evans Army Community Hospital, medics and physician assistants from the 4th Infantry Division and 627th Hospital Center, as well as Aerospace Medical Service Specialists from Buckley and Schriever Space Force Bases, and the U.S. Air Force Academy.