    Medical training exercise enhances skills, fosters collaboration [Image 3 of 4]

    Medical training exercise enhances skills, fosters collaboration

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Gino Mattorano 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Evans Army Community Hospital hosted a comprehensive cadaver training exercise Jan. 29-30, 2025, to enhance the skills of more than 230 medical professionals in a realistic and immersive environment. The diverse group of participants included Army personnel from Evans Army Community Hospital, medics and physician assistants from the 4th Infantry Division and 627th Hospital Center, as well as Aerospace Medical Service Specialists from Buckley and Schriever Space Force Bases, and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 18:03
    Photo ID: 8856065
    VIRIN: 250129-O-UV830-8374
    Resolution: 4580x3053
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Army Medical Command
    Defense Health Agency
    627th Hospital Center

