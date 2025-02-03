Medical training exercise enhances skills, fosters collaboration

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Staff Sgt. Chad Bortle, a critical care flight paramedic assigned to the Evans Army...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Staff Sgt. Chad Bortle, a critical care flight paramedic assigned to the Evans Army Community Hospital Department of Education, teaches emergency life-saving skills to military police from the Fort Carson Law Enforcement Activities Company, Jan. 29, 2025. EACH hosted a comprehensive cadaver training exercise Jan. 29-30, 2025, to enhance the skills of medical professionals in a realistic and immersive environment. see less | View Image Page

Evans Army Community Hospital hosted a comprehensive cadaver training exercise Jan. 29-30, 2025, to enhance the skills of medical professionals in a realistic and immersive environment.



The training brought together more than 230 medical professionals from across the Colorado Military Health System and focused on training in 31 Individual Critical Tasks, or ICTs.



The diverse group of participants included Army personnel from Evans Army Community Hospital, medics and physician assistants from the 4th Infantry Division and 627th Hospital Center, as well as Aerospace Medical Service Specialists from Buckley and Schriever Space Force Bases, and the U.S. Air Force Academy.



“This collaboration exemplifies the full integration and sharing of resources within the Colorado Military Health Care System,” said Maj. Joshua A. Goldberg, chief of the EACH Department of Education. “This training demonstrates our military community's commitment to interoperability and collective readiness and helps us to maintain a Ready Medical Force.”



EACH collaborated with the 627th Hospital Center to provide training for operational medical forces supporting the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson.



“Our medical units (like the 627th Hospital Center’s 10th Field Hospital) deploy in support of operations around the world,” said Col. Werner Barden, 1st Medical Brigade Commander. “This training allows our providers and our medical staff to be the best they can be before they go out on these operational assignments.”



Maj. Aileena Flynn, the officer in charge of clinical operations for the 627th Hospital Center, recently came back from a deployment and says this type of training is extremely valuable.



“Being able to do training on cadavers and simulations and getting those sets and reps in prior to doing them down range really gives us those additional skills and expertise to be able to do the best we can,” Flynn said. Our 10th Field Hospital Soldiers are going down range soon, and this is going to make them more prepared, more confident and more competent in their skills to be able to take care of Soldiers down range.”



In addition to training for medical personnel, another unique aspect to the training included the Fort Carson Military Police, who participated in dead-on-arrival training, CPR and AED training and wound packing with the cadavers.



“This training builds resiliency for MPs and law enforcement officials by exposing them to something they may not have encountered before,” said Capt. Matthew Daigle, the Fort Carson Law Enforcement Activities Company commander. They also get to train with the medical personnel and learn more about what they do. Not only is this really great hands-on training, but it creates long-lasting relationships as we continue to train Soldiers to make Fort Carson as safe as it can be.”



Goldberg says the training sets the stage for future iterations and says there are plans for future training events that will also include Unit Ministry Teams from the 4th Infantry Division later this spring.



“By leveraging the expertise and resources of multiple branches and specialties, the Colorado Military Healthcare System is poised to maintain a highly skilled and adaptable medical force, capable of responding to a wide range of challenges and scenarios,” Goldberg said. “The success of this cadaver training exercise serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and the military's unwavering commitment to readiness and excellence.”