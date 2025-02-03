114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. William McLeod, 114th Maintenance Group commander, Chief Master Sgt. Chad Weinacht, 114th Maintenance Group maintenance operations superintendent, Lt. Col. Steve Schultz, outgoing 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, and Maj. Ross Rollinger, incoming 114th Aircraft maintenance Squadron commander, stand at attention during a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Feb. 2, 2025. The change of command ceremony is the formal transfer of the responsibility and command to a new commanding officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)