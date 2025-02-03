Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 9]

    114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. Steve Schultz, outgoing 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, salutes Col. William McLeod, 114th Maintenance Group Commander, after being pinned with a meritorious service medal during a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Feb. 2, 2025. The change of command ceremony is the formal transfer of the responsibility and command to a new commanding officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 16:30
    Photo ID: 8855809
    VIRIN: 250202-Z-QG092-1084
    Resolution: 5157x3438
    Size: 11.58 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW
    114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    114 AMXS

