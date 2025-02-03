114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. William McLeod, 114th Maintenance Group commander, presents a meritorious service medal to Lt. Col. Steve Schultz, outgoing 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Feb. 2, 2025. The change of command ceremony is the formal transfer of the responsibility and command to a new commanding officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)