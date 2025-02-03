114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander

Col. William McLeod, 114th Maintenance Group commander, presents a meritorious service medal to Lt. Col. Steve Schultz, outgoing 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Feb. 2, 2025. The change of command ceremony is the formal transfer of the responsibility and command to a new commanding officer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)
|02.02.2025
|02.04.2025 16:30
|8855810
|250202-Z-QG092-1095
|4469x2979
|9.12 MB
|SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|1
|0
